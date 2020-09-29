Kotoko needs to augment their squad with foreigners to win Africa – John Bannerman

Asante Kotoko SC players

Member of the Asante Kotoko's 1983 CAF Champions League winning team, John Smith Bannerman has implored the current management of the club to emulate TP Mazembe and other top clubs in Africa if they want to win an African trophy again.

The two times Africa champions, in recent years, have struggled to make a case in Africa and according to John Bannerman, the club can only win Africa again if they are able to sign best foreign players to complement their charges.



He affirmed that, clubs who remain competitive in the Africa inter club competitions are the ones who spent huge sums of money to sign best players abroad.



Speaking to Hello FM, he said, “It thinks we should lower our expectations about winning Africa now. Some of the African teams have advanced now in club football."

"TP Mazembe sign players from other Africa countries. It has been helping them because bringing players from different parts of the continent improve the quality of the team. They come in with seriousness due to the amount of money given to them.”



“It will be difficult if we want to rely on our local players to win Africa. You realize the others have been buying from outside to augment their squad” he said.