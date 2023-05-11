Kotoko needs to emulate other clubs in the world; develop a proper team – Kojo Bonsu

Former Asante Kotoko executive, Kojo Bonsu

Former Asante Kotoko executive, Kojo Bonsu has admonished those in charge of the club now to build a solid football academy.

According to him, the standard of the Porcupine Warriors club has gone done significantly and requires a different approach to how the club is run.



“We need to focus on building a solid football Academy just as many clubs across the world have done. We need to build the team well, and you need dedicated people to do the work. We need an investor to pump money to develop the team,” Kojo Bonsu said.



The flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) added, “We can turn things around, just as Al Alhy has done, Kotoko has the numbers but what I seem not to understand is that Kotoko has reduced its standards.

"We need to take a step back and do proper research to resolve it. Consistency in the playing team is also important. Even if we are to be demoted to Division Three and get things done properly, it will be important to bite the bullet for a better future. Kotoko must rise again.”



Asante Kotoko this season have struggled to compete in the local league with the team now set to end the 2022/23 campaign without a trophy.