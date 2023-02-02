6
Menu
Sports

Kotoko officials allegedly attacked, thrown out of CAM park during Karela game

Karela United Vs Asante Kotoko.png Asante Kotoko vs Karela United

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko are claiming that some officials were attacked and chased out of the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park during their match week 15 game against Karela United at Aiyinasie.

Kotoko via their official handle announced that they cannot update their fans on the game because their media team and other officials were allegedly thrown out of the stadium.

"We, unfortunately, can not continue the text commentary as our media person and other officials of the club have been attacked and driven out of the stadium," the club tweeted.

The incident occurred prior to the start of the second half which resulted in Kotoko not being able to update their fans on the game via their various social media platforms.

At the moment, there are no reports on what triggered the attack on the Kotoko officials.

The Reds are currently down by a goal after Samuel Arthur converted a spot kick in the second half to give the home side the lead.



EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains
Related Articles: