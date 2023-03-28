Kotoko open talks to hire Samuel Boadu as next head coach - Report

Samuel Boadu, former coach of Accra Hearts of Oak

Kotoko SC have opened talks with former Hearts of Oak trainer Samuel Boadu over a possible move to take over the club's head coach role, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal

The reigning Ghana Premier League title holders dismissed their head coach Seydou Zerbo on Monday following the team's 2-0 defeat to Medeama SC in Kumasi last Sunday.



The Burkinabe tactician has been shown the exit door after a string of poor results, which has seen Kotoko sit in the 7th position on league standings after 23 rounds of matches.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands the Porcupine Warriors are in advanced negotiations with the current Ghana U20 coach and his representatives to take over from Zerbo.



Boadu was relieved of his duties as head coach of Hearts in September last year after a tough start to the 2022-23 season, which had seen the Phobians eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round.

The 37-year-old spent over two years at Hearts after he took charge in March 2021 from Medeama SC.



Boadu won the Ghana Premier League title with the Phobians for the first time in ten years in the 2021-22 season. He also won the FA Cup the same season.



In the following season, Boadu missed out on defending the league title but was able to retain the FA Cup title.



Boadu is expected to take charge of the Porcupines at the beginning of next season if an agreement is reached between the two parties.