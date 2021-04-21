Kotoko ordered to pay Maxwell Konadu $36,000 for unlawful termination of contract

Coach Maxwell Konadu was sacked after loosing by a lone goal to Great Olympics in the ongoing season

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Players’ Status Committee (PSC), has ordered Asante Kotoko to pay its former coach, Maxwell Konadu over $41,000 for unilateral termination of his contract.

The Player Status Committee, in their ruling, described the Porcupine Warriors management’s decision to sack Konadu as ‘hasty, premature and without just cause’.



The former Black Stars B Coach filed a petition before the GFA following the club’s decision to part company with him on December 17, 2020, after a 1-0 loss to Great Olympics.



Asante Kotoko in their sack letter stated Konadu’s ‘inability to exhibit a high level of performance which will prepare the team to the height it deserves to be,’ was the basis for his dismissal.

Maxwell, however, described his dismissal as unfair and made demands for damages worth $60,000, one year salary of $36,000, the remainder of a sign-on fee of GH¢ 30,000, and a winning bonus of GH¢ 2,000.



The Players Status Committee granted partial reliefs, rejecting his request for $60,000 compensation for damages, but ruled that Kotoko should pay the rest of the reliefs sought after by Maxwell.