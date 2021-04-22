Kotoko plan contract renewal for Augustine Okrah

Kotoko midfielder Augustine Okrah

Kotoko is set to renew the contract of midfielder Augustine Okrah.

Reports claim Coach Mariano Barreto has requested the player be given a fresh contract.



Okrah seems to have impressed the Portuguese trainer who is willing to have the 27-year-old remain part of his squad.

The former Al Hilal star signed a two-year contract with Kotoko which expires at the end of the season.



After spells in Sudan, the former Bechem United man returned to the domestic scene to join Kotoko.