Kotoko players should be made to sign a minimum of 3 years contract – Frimpong Manso

Former Asante Kotoko player, Frimpong Manso has asked management of the Porcupine Warriors to develop a medium and long term plan for players recruited into the team.

The Kumasi based club has failed to live up to expectations in recent years and their former employer believes the club can get back on its feet with a proper plan.



Manso, who played for eight consecutive years for Kotoko indicated that the team had consistency because many of the players played together for quite a long time but is of the view that the terrain has changed.

“The players should be made to sign a minimum of three -year contract, and depending on performance, the contract should be extended or abrogated. They should not recruit players just for the sake of recruitment. Only tried and tested players should be recruited” he said.

