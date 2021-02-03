Kotoko reacts to alleged INTERPOL alert on Muniru Sulley

Former Kotoko midfielder Muniru Sulley

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have reacted to a purported alert issued by the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) on their former midfielder Muniru Sulley.

News reports backed with a copy of the said letter indicates that Muniru is under investigation for his alleged role in match-fixing.



The letter, dated January 29, 2021, seeks the help of the Ghana Immigration Service to arrest the midfielder.



But in a press release, Kotoko fingered Mauritanian side Nouadhibou FC in an alleged plot to ‘disgrace the club and player.



The statement which was signed by the acting spokesperson, David Obeng Nyarko states that the club is in bed with Mauritanian security authorities to tarnish the image of Kotoko and the player.

The Porcupines condemned the behaviour of the club and urged the player to cooperate with Ghana Police Service and other relevant stakeholders to settle the matter.



