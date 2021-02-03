Kotoko ready to listen to offers for star striker Kwame Opoku

Kotoko striker, Kwame Opoku

Kotoko are ready to listen to offers for striker Kwame Opoku.

Reports say the Reds are willing to do business with interested Clubs and ready to accept an appropriate deal for the 22-year-old.



Opoku has rose to prominence since joining the Porcupine Warriors and has already scored 6 times this season in the League.

Egyptian powerhouse Zamalek are reported to have shown interest in signing the former Nkoranza Warriors attacker.



However reports indicate the Ghanaian giants are most likely to accept a bid from the North African club should they make an official attempt.