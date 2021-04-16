Kotoko receive Hisense products as part of sponsorship package

Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah expressed massive thanks for the gesture

Current league leaders Asante Kotoko has taken delivery of highly sought after brand new Hisense products (Sponsorship package) worth over GHS200,000.

The items received by the club's CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah included Air Conditioners, Television Sets, Refrigerators, Chest Freezers, Washing Machines, Microwave Ovens, Blenders and other Hisense products.



The sponsorship package was the first batch of items to furnish players apartments, while the second batch is meant for equipping the Adako Jachie Training Complex.



Club CEO, Amponsah expressed massive thanks for the gesture and promised to pay the appliance giants back with good results.

Hisense's Marketing Coordinator Abena Konadu pointed out that the gesture forms part of her outfit's decision to support sports, particularly football in the country.



Earlier, Hisense injected a huge financial package into the Porcupine Warriors set up.



The renowned appliances company has also introduced a scheme that rewards players who score against Kotoko.