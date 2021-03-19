Kotoko register 29 players ahead of second round

Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko have registered 29 players with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for the second round of the Premier League, footballghana.com can report.

The Kumasi-based club is geared up for the final hurdle of the 2020/2021 football season where they are keen on lifting the league title at the end of the campaign.



Currently sitting fourth on the Premier League table but with one outstanding match, the odds are in favour of the Porcupine Warriors.



To even enhance their chances of success, the club has taken advantage of the second transfer window to reinforce the team with three new strikers that include Brazilian forward Michael Vinicius Silva de Morais.

Other new players registered by Asante Kotoko for the second round of the season include former Karela United attacker Solomon Sarfo Taylor as well as young attacker Kumi Francis.



Find below the full list of players registered by the Reds ahead of the start of the second round of the Ghana Premier League in April.



