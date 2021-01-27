Kotoko report referee Emmanuel Tampuri to Ghana FA

Referee Emmanuel Tampuri

Asante Kotoko have reported referee Emmanuel Tampuri to the Ghana Football Association for what they described as bias officiating in their 1-0 loss to Aduana Stars.

The Porcupine Warriors tasted their second home defeat of the season after losing to the Fire lads.



The Reds have since blamed the defeat to the poor officiating from centre referee Emmanuel Tampuri.

Tampuri ignored three penalty appeals from the home side before the visitors eventually scored to snatch all 3points.



Ghanasportsonline.com gathers the Ghanaian giants have reported the match official to the FA requesting the review committee to review the performance of the referee and have further pleaded not to have him officiate any of their matches.