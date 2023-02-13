0
Menu
Sports

Kotoko report referee Rustum to GFA over penalty incident in game against Dreams FC

Referee Rustum Gameli Senorgbe To Officiate Hearts Of Oak Vs Asante Kotoko Ghanaian referee, Rustum Gameli Senorgbe

Mon, 13 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko have confirmed that they have officially filed a complaint against referee Rustum Gameli Senorgbe for his performance in their defeat against Dreams FC.

The Porcupines Warriors who went into the ongoing 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League match day 17 game in search of a win to move up on the Premier League ladder to second place lost 2-0 to Dreams FC.

Though Asante Kotoko were dominated and beaten at the Dawu Park, they believe Rashid Nortey's penalty claim in the first half that was ignored by the referee could have changed the game as the score line was 1-0 in the first half.

As a result, they have written to the Ghana Football Association for redress as they believe officials were unfair to them.

"The club after a careful study of yesterday’s game footage has filed a Complaint with the GFA against the decisions of the officiating officials," a statement from Asante Kotoko sighted by GhanaWeb Sports read.

Asante Kotoko are now occupying the 4th position on the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League table with 27 points after 17 games in the season.





Watch the latest sports video on GhanaWeb TV







JE/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘FixTheCountry’ originator speaks on why he failed to join protesters
Ibrahim Mahama to fly former NSMQ genius to South Africa for treatment
How police officers disguise as prostitutes to help arrest criminals
Afari-Gyan advises political parties
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Related Articles: