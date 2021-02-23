Kotoko return to action, Hearts target Liberty scalp

Asante Kotoko

The match-day 16 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League will witness some mid-week action with all 18 teams vying for points to improve their respective positions on the league table.

Asante Kotoko would return to action following their unsuccessful bid to make the group stage of this year’s Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup after they were axed 2-1 on aggregate by Algerian giant, ES Setif.



The Porcupine Warriors would face off with Bechem United on Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium with both teams on 23 points but Kotoko has two games outstanding.



Hearts of Oak would renew their rivalry against regional counterparts Liberty Professional at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf on Wednesday.



Both sides enter this game in search of a win which could define their season especially for Liberty Professionals who are in the relegation zone.

Hearts who are placed ninth would seek a successive victory following their 3-2 win over Dwarfs and a good result would positively build their momentum ahead of the Super Clash against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday.



League leaders Karela United would travel to face off with WAFA who are winless in four games and have dropped to 11th on the league table despite their bright start to the season.



WAFA would be favourites to secure all three points considering their impressive home performances as they are yet to lose at home but Karela United could once again pull a big away win as they did against Ebusua Dwarfs a fortnight ago.



Legon Cities who are unbeaten in their last six matches would host Elmina Sharks who are winless in their last five matches and are in danger of dropping into the relegation zone if they fail to get a positive result.

Dreams FC who had their seven-game unbeaten run brought to end by Berekum Chelsea would host AshantiGold at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu while Great Olympics would be looking to maintain their position in the top four when they face Berekum Chelsea the Accra Sports Stadium.



Other fixtures of week 16 would see Aduana Stars take on struggling side Inter Allies while Medeama lock horns with Eleven Wonders Akoon Park in Tarkwa.



Full fixture list:



Sogakope: WAFA SC vs Karela United (Wednesday)

Tarkwa: Medeama SC vs Eleven Wonders (Wednesday)



Cape Coast: Ebusua Dwarfs vs King Faisal (Wednesday)



Dansoman: Liberty Professionals vs Hearts (Wednesday)



Dormaa: Aduana Stars vs Inter Allies (Wednesday)

Accra: Legon Cities vs Elmina Sharks (Wednesday)



Dawu: Dreams vs Ashantigold SC (Thursday)



Accra: Asante Kotoko vs Bechem United (Thursday)



Accra: Great Olympics vs Berekum Chelsea (Friday)