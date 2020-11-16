Kotoko's Anabila an injury doubt for Berekum Chelsea clash

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Latif Anabila in the game against Eleven Wonders

Reports circulating in the media indicate that midfielder, Latif Anabila could miss Asante Kotoko's matchday two fixture against Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League.

Anabila made his debut for the Porcupine Warriors in their 1-1 draw in the Premier League opener on Sunday, November, 15 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The midfielder picked up an injury during the game, making him a doubt for the week two fixture against former champions Berekum Chelsea.

Latif Anabila joined the Porcupine Warriors on a free transfer after ending his three-year contract with Regional rivals Ashantigold.



Asante Kotoko will play away against Berekum Chelsea at the Berekum Golden City Park on Sunday, November, 22 for the match week two encounter.