Kotoko’s Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama to arrive in Ghana on Friday

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama Dos Santos

Brazilian midfielder, Fabio Gama Dos Santos will arrive in Ghana on Friday, October, 30 to start his Asante Kotoko career according to reports.

Gama, 28, will be unveiled in Kumasi before joining the team’s training camp ahead of the Ghana Premier League season, which starts in November.



Asante Kotoko announced the signing of the former Brazil youth international on a two-year deal last Friday.



Gama had been a free agent since March as he parted ways with Swedish club Jönköpings Södra IF.

He has featured for 10 clubs, including Botafogo since 2012, according to transfermarkt.com.



The football statistic website also indicates that he has commanded no transfer fees over the period.



Asante Kotoko will be competing in three competitions namely, Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup, and the CAF Champions League.