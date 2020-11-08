Kotoko’s Brazilian signing Fabio Gama confirms imminent arrival in Ghana

Kotoko midfielder Fabio Gama

Kotoko's new signing Fabio Gama says he is working on his documentation to fly to Ghana.

The Brazilian has already agreed a two-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors hence expected in the country.



Gama joined Kotoko on a free transfer after the Porcupine Warriors announced a deal with the player.



The ex-Brazil U20 star is currently working on his papers to enable him join his new teammates.



With less than a week to the start of the season, the player is yet to touch down in the country.

The Reds will however be hoping to have the player before their opening game against Eleven Wonders.



“Working on documentation will be in Ghana soon", he posted on his Facebook page.



“I have little time now and I’ll be listening to songs sing by my Fan’s. Kotoko News Asante Kotoko Sporting Club.”



Kotoko signed at least nine new players ahead of the 2020/21 season.