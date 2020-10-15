Kotoko's Emmanuel Keyekeh dreams of playing abroad

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Emmanuel Keyekeh

New Asante Kotoko midfielder, Emmanuel Keyekeh says it his dream to move abroad when he ends his stay with the club.

The highly-rated midfielder joined the Porcupine Warriors last month from fellow Ghana Premier League side Karela United.



After revealing that it was an easy decision to join Asante Kotoko, Emmanuel Keyekeh has revealed that from his new club he hopes to play in Europe.

“Personally I also want to move to the higher height. Play in the Black Stars and after I have served my contract here or even within my contract here if a good offer comes outside and management is willing to allow me to go I will go and pursue my career elsewhere", Ketekeh said in an interview with the Kotoko Express App.



The midfielder is currently with his new club in Koforidue where they are having pre-season.