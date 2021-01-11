Kotoko’s Fabio Gama takes over social media after impressive display against Liberty Professionals

Fans of Kumasi Asante Kotoko are head over heels with Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama following an impressive performance against Liberty Professionals.
In his full debut for Kotoko, the Brazilian who arrived with much funfair excited fans with his touches and movement.
Though he appeared a bit off the pace, his touches showed promises of a good player who with a good run of games could be a force for Kotoko.
In over 80 minutes played, Gama managed an assist as he lobbed a nice one to striker Kwame Poku who scored both goals for Kotoko.
Kotoko deservedly bagged three points after two first-half goals from former Nkoranza Warriors forward Kwame Poku.
The Porcupines who started the game 12th on the league log have now jumped to 6th position with 12 points from seven games. They have played a match less than all the other teams.
On social media, the applause is loudest for ‘Kumerica Coutinho' and below are a few tweets.
This is Fabio Gama— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) January 11, 2021
Kumasi Mo Sala.
I serve on a silver platter
How may he assist you? pic.twitter.com/O7P72WI9v2
Fabio Gama is better than Bruno Fernandes ????????????????????????????????????— Nungua LewanDowski???? (@Lewan____) January 11, 2021
Fabio Gama has two assists in his first 45 minutes for Kotoko but Kai Havertz needs time according to some fan base ????— Perez ???? (@_perezdex) January 11, 2021
The Brain Behind ????????????— Dominic Coleman (@DominicKoleman) January 11, 2021
Fabio Gama pic.twitter.com/oF6L0k6qbw
Fabio Gama is the only solution to Chelsea’s problem— King???? AJ ???? (@Perrysarkcess3) January 11, 2021
Fabio Gama in 2021 ???? 2 assists.— ????? broken_heart ???????????????????????? (@broken_heart490) January 11, 2021
Bruno and KDB come out . We need to talk????
Fabio Gama , kumerica Coutinho
First of his name
King of Assist
Leader of the Afro hairs— JUST SHERLOCK ???? (@Ntiamoah_locked) January 11, 2021
Greatest to ever do it .
Fabio Gama today pic.twitter.com/wyEt5HWIIF— Yeboah Kvng jnr???????????? (@yaw_yeboahgh) January 11, 2021
- GPL Wk 8: Ashgold silence Olympics to go top, Sharks hold Hearts of Oak
- Elmina Sharks coach Yaw Acheampong satisfied with draw against Hearts
- VIDEO: Hearts of Oak fight back to draw against Elmina Sharks
- Hearts coach Kosta Papic laments over his team's lack of consistency after Elmina Sharks draw
- Paa Kwesi Fabin wants Aduana Stars reinforcement after defeat at Medeama
- Read all related articles