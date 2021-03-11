Kotoko's Habib Mohammed goes on rampage after being substituted against King Faisal

Habib was angry with the substitution

Kumasi Asante Kotoko won their match day 15 match against city neighbours King Faisal at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.

A solitary strike by the often goal shy Guinean Naby Keita was enough as Kotoko got maximum points on the day.



It was goalless drawn game after 45 minutes with neither side able to score a goal as they wasted chances upon chances.

But at the start of the second half there was drama when midfielder cum defender Habib Mohammed was substituted for Kwame Adom Frimpong.



The former Ashgold player who was unhappy with the decision by coach Johnson Smith went berserk and had to be restrained by members of the technical team as he did not understand why he had to be taken off and demanded explanations from the coach.