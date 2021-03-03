Kotoko’s Razak Abalora best goalkeeper in Ghana Premier League – Abubakari Damba

Former Ghana goalkeeper Abubakari Damba has named Asante Kotoko’s Razak Abalora as the best goalkeeper in the Ghana Premier League currently.
Abalora, who joined the Porcupine Warriors prior to the start of the 2020/21 campaign has been impressive since getting the opportunity to be in post under Coach Johnson Smith.
He has cemented his place as the team’s number one relegating captain Felix Annan and Kwame Baah on the bench.
The former WAFA goalkeeper kept his side in the game against arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash on Sunday after saving a penalty.
Damba in na interview with Happy FM observed that Razak Abalora is the best goalkeeper among the 18-Premier League teams in the ongoing season.
“Razak Abalora is my best goalkeeper so far in the league. To be honest, he is a very good goalkeeper. He has been outstanding in the league”, he said.
He also commended Great Olympics young goalkeeper Saeed.
“The young goalkeeper of Olympics, Saeed is another goalkeeper doing well. He has a big and bright future . If he gets the right guidance and remains determined and focused”.
