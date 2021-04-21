Kotoko's Razak Abalora eyes more clean-sheets after picking three

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Razak Abalora

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Razak Abalora, says he "will try my best to keep more clean-sheets" in the Premier League campaign, expressing satisfaction over his performance in the post for Kotoko.

The former WAFA man is excited for keeping consecutive clean sheets in his last three Ghana Premier League games.



The latest was in the Porcupine Warriors’ 0-0 draw with Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday in the matchday 20 league game.



The other two were in matches against Bechem United and Berekum Chelsea.



The Black Stars goalkeeper says he would work hard to add more clean sheets to his tally as the season unfolds.

“I’m very happy keeping a clean-sheet again, I think it’s three clean-sheets in a row for me in the second half (of the league), one with Bechem, Chelsea and Olympics,” he said.



“I’m really excited keeping a third clean-sheet and I will keep working, and going forward, I will try my best to keep more clean-sheets.”



The 24-year-old, who joined Kotoko as a free agent at the start of the season, has kept 10 clean sheets in 15 games, conceding only 5 goals.