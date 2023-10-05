Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey suffers injury during friendly with Namoro Academy

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richmond Lamptey

Asante Kotoko could be without key midfielder Richmond Lamptey in Round 4 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The midfielder was in action for the Porcupine Warriors on Wednesday when the team engaged lower-tier side Namoro Academy in a friendly match.



Unfortunately, Richmond Lamptey could not last the full duration of the game. He suffered an injury setback in the friendly played at the Paa Joe Park and had to be substituted.



The player is expected to undergo checks on Thursday to ascertain the extent of his injury.



If it is worse than feared, Richmond Lamptey would miss Asante Kotoko’s Ghana Premier League clash against Accra Lions FC.

That game is scheduled to be played on Monday, October 9.



Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko cruised to a 4-0 hammering of Namoro Academy at the end of Wednesday’s friendly game.



Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum is hoping his players will be able to score in the game against Accra Lions to secure the first league win of the new season.