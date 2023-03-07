Kotoko's Steven Mukwala earns Uganda call-up for AFCON 2023 qualifiers - Reports

Asante Kotoko striker Steven Dese Mukwala has reportedly been invited to the Ugandan national team following his stellar form in the Ghana Premier League.
According to Sports Journalist Nuhu Adams, the former Uganda U-23 striker has earned his debut call-up and could make his senior debut in the Cranes' doubleheader against Tanzania in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.
Mukwala scored three goals in four appearances for the Uganda U-23 side, helping them to finish third place in the COSAFA Cup in 2018.
This season for Kotoko, Mukwala has been the main man in his debut campaign exhibiting his scoring prowess.
He has been involved in 13 goals in the league, scoring eight and providing five assists in twenty games for the Porcupine Warriors.
Uganda will host Tanzania on March 24, 2023, before the second leg four days later at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Tanzania.
.@AsanteKotoko_SC ???????? striker Steven Dese Mukwala (23) has been invited by @michocoach for @UgandaCranes ???????? double-header against Tanzania ???????? in the 2023 AFCON Qualifiers later this month.— Nuhu Adams ???? (@NuhuAdams_) March 7, 2023
Mukwala has 8 goals and 5 assists in 20 games in the @GhanaLeague this campaign. pic.twitter.com/6TnP6hjtUO
