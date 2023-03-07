1
Menu
Sports

Kotoko's Steven Mukwala earns Uganda call-up for AFCON 2023 qualifiers - Reports

Steve Mukwala 5678.jfif Asante Kotoko striker Steven Dese Mukwala

Tue, 7 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko striker Steven Dese Mukwala has reportedly been invited to the Ugandan national team following his stellar form in the Ghana Premier League.

According to Sports Journalist Nuhu Adams, the former Uganda U-23 striker has earned his debut call-up and could make his senior debut in the Cranes' doubleheader against Tanzania in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Mukwala scored three goals in four appearances for the Uganda U-23 side, helping them to finish third place in the COSAFA Cup in 2018.

This season for Kotoko, Mukwala has been the main man in his debut campaign exhibiting his scoring prowess.

He has been involved in 13 goals in the league, scoring eight and providing five assists in twenty games for the Porcupine Warriors.

Uganda will host Tanzania on March 24, 2023, before the second leg four days later at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Tanzania.



EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: