Kotoko's outstanding game against Ebusua Dwarfs rescheduled for Jan. 20

Asante Kotoko team - Sika Fotos

Asante Kotoko's game against Ebusua Dwarfs in the Ghana Premier League have been rescheduled for January 20, the Ghana Football Association has announced.

The matchday seven fixture was initially slated for Saturday, January 2, 2020 but it was postponed as a result of the Porcupine Warriors' participation in the 2020/21 CAF Champions League.



The game will kick off at 3pm at the Cape Coast stadium.



Below is a statement released by the GFA:

"The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that the outstanding Ghana Premier League Matchday 7 game Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs and Asante Kotoko will be played on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the Cape Coast stadium.



"The game which was initially scheduled for Saturday, January 2, 2020 was postponed as a result of Asante Kotoko's participation in the Total CAF Champions League.



"The game is scheduled for 3 pm kick-off. All stakeholders are to take note and act accordingly."