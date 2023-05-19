Kotoko’s problem is not about players; it’s about coaching – Karim Zito

Experienced Ghanaian tactician, Karim Zito

Experienced Ghanaian tactician Karim Zito has shared his opinion on why Asante Kotoko have struggled this season.

According to him, it is not because the club has recruited young players but because the right person is not coaching the team.



"When a team recruits young players and your coach lacks knowledge about youth development, things will fall apart," coach Karim Zito said in an interview with Akoma FM.



The Dreams FC coach continued, "I had so much confidence in Prosper Ogum that he would deliver at Kotoko even though the players were young and new because he was full of developmental football knowledge, but if it had been any other coach, I would have been a bit sceptical.



"The Kotoko problem is not about the recruitment of young players; we were all young when Kotoko recruited us; we were not playing for Hearts or big teams but rather lower clubs, but luckily we were trained by an experienced coach."

Coach Karim Zito further noted that Asante Kotoko's decision to appoint Seydou Zerbo did not help matters.



"All these problems were the resultant effect of the new coach who took over. It wasn't going to be easy to perform with a team he (the coach) didn't build; it only takes experienced coaches to navigate this difficult hurdle," the Ghanaian gaffer said.



This weekend, Asante Kotoko will be in action in the Ghana Premier League. The team will come up against Kotoku Royals in a Week 31 fixture.