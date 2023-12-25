Kotoko's win over Real Tamale Untied marred by ticket controversy involving NSA Staff

The fake tickets

The Asante Kotoko match against Real Tamale United at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium took an unfortunate turn as controversy erupted over the sale of unauthorised match tickets by some unscrupulous staff of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

As revealed in a statement by Asante Kotoko, these NSA staff members were apprehended with the assistance of vigilant supporters.



The statement read, "Management with the assistance from our vigilant supporters have arrested and handed over National Sports Authority staff who are selling unauthorised tickets at our game against RTU to the Ghana Police Service Unit at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium."



The club revealed this just before the second half, ultimately won by Kotoko with a 1-0 victory secured through a penalty scored by Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala, marking his fifth goal of the season.



While Kotoko celebrated their on-field success, the arrest of NSA staff has triggered outrage among football fans, prompting calls for stricter measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The controversy has cast a shadow over what was otherwise a successful match for Kotoko, who have maintained their impressive form this season.



