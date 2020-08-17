Kotoko secretariat to undergo a major renovation - Alhaji Abu Lamin hints

Click for Market Deals →
Asante Kotoko board member, Alhaji Abu Lamin has hinted that the club secretariat will undergo a major facelift in the coming days.
The poor state of the secretariat was made known by the then acting Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Joseph Yaw Adu.
According to him, the current secretariat has outdated machines making the administration work relatively tedious.
But Alhaji Abu Lamin insisted that the first phase of works at the secretariat will be done in three weeks.
“I can assure you that within three weeks, the first phase of renovation at the Asante Kotoko secretariat will be done,” he told Asempa FM.
“We also have the plans to complete Adako Jachie,” he added.
The twelve-member Board of Directors per multiple reports are considering putting up a new ultra-modern secretariat for the club to enhance the administration of the club.
