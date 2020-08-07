Sports News

Kotoko seek revival in Africa with Nana Yaw Amponsah at the helm

Nana Yaw Amponsah is set to be named Kotoko CEO

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko could be back as genuine contenders for continental glory with Nana Yaw Amponsah at the helm of affairs of the two-time African champions.

The Porcupine Warriors have huffed and puffed since they last won an African title since 1983.



The Ghanaian powerhouse have struggled to even make the group stage of any of Africa's inter-club competition in a spectacular downturn.



However, the appointment of vibrant and highly-rated football chief Nana Yaw Amponsah could be the start of a positive drive in restoring the club to glory days.



Amponsah is a marketing guru who will attract sponsors and top players to the club - which will go a long way to change the dynamics at the Ghanaian giants.



There is a huge burden of expectation on Amponsah who is determined to make Kotoko great again on the African continent.



Kotoko have been made to play catch-ups over the past 37-years where the African crown has remained elusive.

He is largely seen as the man to steer the affairs of the club to dizzy heights despite the enormous challenge confronting him.



The Kumasi-based side have struggled to make an impact on the big stage since reaching the final of the 2004 Caf Confederation Cup.



Kotoko are two-time winners (1970 and 1983) of the African Champions League as well as four-time runners-up.



They also came second in the defunct African Cup Winners Cup in 2002.



Mr. Amponsah holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology and Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon, and a Master's Degree in Sports Law and Practice from the Leicester DE Monort University, UK.



He has also been given the opportunity to pursue a PhD in Sports Leadership at the Concordia University in United States of America (USA).

From 2008 to 2018, he was a Licensed Player Agent/Intermediary and transferred over 50 players from Ghana and almost 100 across the globe, which brought huge revenues to Ghanaian Clubs in the process.



Mr Amponsah is the Chairman of Ghana Division One Club Phar Rangers FC from 2016 to present and also a Licensed Players' Agent/Intermediary from 2008 to 2018.



The Prestigious 40 Under 40 awardee, is the Director of Football for Phar Partnerships from 2014 to Present and the Founder and CEO of Cornny Drinks Limited.



The smart and intelligent Phar Rangers FC President, is an expert in the areas of Commercial Aspects of Sports, Sports and Ethics, Sports Governance, Representing the Athlete/Player and Sports Regulatory Regimes & Sports Rights, and ambush marketing.

