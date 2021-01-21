Kotoko set to announce Zakaria Mumuni - Reports

Zakaria is reportedly on the verge of joining Kotoko

Kotoko could be announcing the signing of former Wafa and Aduana Stars winger Zakaria Mumuni in the coming days.

The Reds have reached an agreement with the enterprising attacker who is already in Kumasi.



Mumuni will be joining the Porcupine Warriors as a free agent after ending his contract with Congolese Club AS Vita Club.

Reports say the former Black Stars B winger will be coming in as a direct replacement for Emmanuel Gyamfi who is set to leave the club.