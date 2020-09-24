'Kotoko set to become an elite club soon' - Dentaa Amoabeng assures

Diaspora and International Relations Manageress for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Miss Dentaa Amoabeng

The Diaspora and International Relations Manageress for the Kumasi based Asante Kotoko, Miss Dentaa Amoateng has promised to lift the club to a more dominant force in African football.

According to Miss Amoateng, the Porcupine Warriors have a great potential to become Africa’s lighthouse in relation to club football.



"The vision of our CEO (Nana Yaw Amponsah) is very huge. Very soon Kotoko will be lifted to where it was before. We don't want to talk much, we want to just deliver," Miss Dentaa told OTEC FM’s Royal Sports on Wednesday September 23, 2020



Kumasi Asante kotoko has a huge fans base in the diaspora, “I expect fans to give me the full support. Kotoko supporters are customers and owners of the club,” she intimated.



"My core duty is to reach out to them and get them registered as recognized supporters" she told the programme’s Host, Osei Akoto Kanu

"We will organize fundraising with some Kotoko players in attendance around the world. We will propose a month subscription fee for our fans in the diaspora" she revealed.



"We want you to see the fruit that we're going to deliver. We will make sure Kotoko becomes great again and will soon be counted amongst the greatest clubs in Africa" She added



Asante Kotoko were due to play Accra Hearts of oak in London early this year but the Coronavirus pandemic ruled out this engagement.



It is believed that Kotoko have a greater number of supporters in UK and mainstream Europe and also in the United States of America.