Kotoko set to raid Gor Mahia for want-away striker Juma Balinya

Kotoko are interested in Balinya

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko are set to raid financially stressed Kenyan Premier League outfit Gor Mahia for striker Juma Balinya.

The 28-year-old Ugandan international only joined Gor Mahia in January 2020 on a two-year contract following a short spell with Tanzania’s Yanga SC.



According to reports in the Ghanaian media, Balinya has gone seven months without pay and he is still owed some sign-on fees as well.



the reports further indicate that the striker has already served official notice of wanting out of the cash-strapped record Kenyan champions.



Kotoko are just one of the club’s keeping tabs on Juma Balinya. Kenyan moneybags Wazito FC and Tanzania’s Azam FC, Polokwane City (South Africa) and Ethiopia’s Saint George FC are others reported to be interested in his services.



Juma Balinya won the 2018/19 Uganda Premier League golden boot with 19 goals playing for Police FC.



He joined Yanga at the beginning of the 2019/20 season before Gor Mahia came to his rescue in January after struggling to replicate his form in Tanzania.

He neither settled well under coach Steven Polack before COVID-19 struck in March.



Gor Mahia’s financial challenges have seen the club lose a number of senior players like Ugandan defender Joash Onyango who recently signed for Tanzanian champions Simba SC.



Wingers Dickson Ambundo and Bernard Omondi, as well as goalkeeper David Mapigano, have also left.



Skipper Kenneth Muguna has been widely speculated to be on his way out likewise former Asante Kotoko midfielder Jackson Owusu who returned to Ghana about a fortnight ago.



Jackson’s deal with Gor expires in January 2021 but it is unknown if he will be returning to Kenya to complete the contract following the troubles he experienced which included his accommodation being locked by the landlord owing to rent arrears.

