Kotoko should be patient with Nana Yaw Amponsah - Abdul Salam

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

New Edubiase United chief, Abdul Salam Yakubu has thrown his weight behind Nana Yaw Amponsah to succeed as the Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko.

The seasoned administrator believes the Porcupine Warriors have the right man for the job as he believes in the capabilities of the 2019 Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant.



However, he has entreated the board of directors and the fans to exercise patience as Amponsah will need time to transform the club.



“Nana Yaw Amponsah is young and I believe he can shoulder the responsibilities," Abdul Salam said on Kumasi based Fox FM.



"He consulted me prior to the GFA elections, he has always been with me dating back to his university days at Legon, but I told him GFA presidency will be a difficult contest"

"I believe in his capabilities and would advise that the Kotoko fraternity should have the patience for him," he added.



Amponsah started work on Monday August, 11 following his unveiling last Friday.



Amponsah has promised to make the club the best in Africa, claiming that the club is bigger than two main political parties in Ghana, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC).

