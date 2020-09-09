Sports News

Kotoko should beef their squad for Africa - George Owu

Kotoko will represent Ghana in Africa

Former Asante Kotoko shot stopper George Owu has advised the club to sign new players before their CAF Champions League campaign begins.

The Porcupine Warriors confirmed their participation in Africa's elite competition on Monday, following a request from the FA to affirm their engagement.



Last season, the Kumasi based club came close to reaching the group stages before they were kicked out by Ivorian side San Pedro.



Ahead of the start of next season's championship, the veteran goalkeeper has charged his former club to make the right acquisitions for the competition.

“They played last season and performed well. The difference now is that some of the players left the team after that campaign," he told Onua FM.



“They should try bringing some of the players who left back, if it possible but if not, they should try beefing the team up with equal quality, with that, I think they can compete," he added.

