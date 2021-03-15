Kotoko sign ex-Karela Utd attacker Solomon Sarfo Taylor to solve attacking deficiency

Striker, Solomon Sarfo Taylor

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has completed the signing of striker Solomon Sarfo Taylor in a bid to solve their goal-scoring problems.

Information gathered has confirmed from sources that the former Karela United striker has been successfully registered by the Porcupine Warriors club in the second transfer window of the season.



The forward will hence be available for selection to play for the Reds when the second round of the Ghana Premier League season commences next week.



Solomon Sarfo Taylor is expected to be the outright replacement for prolific striker Kwame Opoku who has left Asante Kotoko to join Algerian outfit USM Alger.

The new striker is coming in to fill that void and will in most games likely partner Naby Keita in the attacker of the Ghana Premier League record holders.



With experience in the Ghanaian top-flight league already, Sarfo Taylor has been backed to be an instant hit at Asante Kotoko when he starts playing.