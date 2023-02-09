Kotoko sign former Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan

Defender, Mohammed Alhassan

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have confirmed the signing of former Hearts of Oak defender, Mohammed Alhassan on a free transfer.

Mohammed Alhassan joins Kotoko after Hearts of Oak mutually terminated his contract.



The defending league champions announced the signing of the defender on Wednesday, February 9, 2023.



The 30-year-old is expected to be a reinforcement to the backline of the Porcupine Warriors and help them in their quest to win the Ghana Premier League title again.



Mo Alhassan joined Hearts of Oak in 2018 from West Africa Soccer Academy and made over 90 appearances for the club.

The towering defender made his Premier League debut for WAFA against Kotoko in a match that saw the Sogakope-based side win 2-0.



Mohammed Alhassan made his debut for the Black Stars in 2019 in a 1–0 friendly defeat against Namibia.



The defender joins Kotoko having won the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup, President’s Cup, and Super Cup with Hearts of Oak.



