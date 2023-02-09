2
Menu
Sports

Kotoko sign former Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan

Mohammed Alhassan Foh4rD8WYAIGnRI.jfif Defender, Mohammed Alhassan

Thu, 9 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have confirmed the signing of former Hearts of Oak defender, Mohammed Alhassan on a free transfer.

Mohammed Alhassan joins Kotoko after Hearts of Oak mutually terminated his contract.

The defending league champions announced the signing of the defender on Wednesday, February 9, 2023.

The 30-year-old is expected to be a reinforcement to the backline of the Porcupine Warriors and help them in their quest to win the Ghana Premier League title again.

Mo Alhassan joined Hearts of Oak in 2018 from West Africa Soccer Academy and made over 90 appearances for the club.

The towering defender made his Premier League debut for WAFA against Kotoko in a match that saw the Sogakope-based side win 2-0.

Mohammed Alhassan made his debut for the Black Stars in 2019 in a 1–0 friendly defeat against Namibia.

The defender joins Kotoko having won the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup, President’s Cup, and Super Cup with Hearts of Oak.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Ablakwa reacts to contempt of court suit
Man knocks dead motorcyclist who snatched his iPhone at Kwabenya
West Hills Mall incident: Sosu slams police
I regret being a deputy minister – Appiah-Kubi
Why Ablakwa rejected court documents in viral video - Kusi Boateng explains
West Hills Mall incident: Police reveals cause of death
NDC reshuffle: Haruna Iddrisu takes over Collins Dauda’s front seat
Ibrahim Mahama to pay for treatment, education of former NSMQ genius
K. T. Hammond appointed trade minister, Bryan Acheampong to agric ministry
Related Articles: