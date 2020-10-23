Kotoko signs Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama on a two-year deal

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of Brazilian midfielder, Fabo Gama on a two-year deal, the club announced on Friday, October, 23.

The 28-year-old has joined the Porcupine Warriors on a free transfer.



Gama becomes the 8th player to sign for the two-time African champions ahead of their participation in the CAF Champions League and the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League.

Gama, previously on the books of Swedish side Suprettan side Jonkoping IF as well as Varnamo, ABC FC, SE GAMA, EC Bahia, and Botafogo, must fend off competition from new recruit Latif Anabila, Emmanuel Sarkodie, and Salifu Mudasiru.



Kotoko has already acquired several players including Kwame Opoku, Razak Abalora, Yusif Mubarik, Emmanuel Keyekeh, Abdul Latif Anabila, Patrick Asmah, Emmanuel Sarkodie, Evans Adomako Wiredu, and Andrews Apau.