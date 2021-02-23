Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku ruled out of tough clash against Bechem United

Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Poku has been ruled out of the upcoming match against Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League.
Just over the weekend, the Porcupine Warriors suffered elimination from the CAF Confederations Cup competition after losing 2-1 on aggregate to ES Setif in the final playoff round to the group stage.
Now back in Ghana, the team has turned its attention to the Premier League and will be in action in midweek when they take on Bechem United on Thursday, February 25, 2021.
Ahead of the game, the club has been weakened with a suspension to poster boy Kwame Opoku.
The prolific striker has accumulated three yellow cards and as a result, will miss one match according to Article 28(1)(e) of the GFA Premier League Regulations (2019).
The match between Asante Kotoko and Bechem United has been scheduled to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium and will kick-off at 18:00GMT.
- Two referees banned from officiating for the rest of the league season
- Kotoko CEO pleads with govt to speed up renovation works at Baba Yara Sports Stadium
- Ghana Women's Premier League set to have 18 teams next season
- Benjamin Arthur happy to join Medeama, pledges to contribute his bit towards the success of the club
- 'He is a brilliant player' – Medeama coach Samuel Boadu on new signing Benjamin Arthur
- Read all related articles