Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku ruled out of tough clash against Bechem United

Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Poku

Asante Kotoko striker, Kwame Poku has been ruled out of the upcoming match against Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League.

Just over the weekend, the Porcupine Warriors suffered elimination from the CAF Confederations Cup competition after losing 2-1 on aggregate to ES Setif in the final playoff round to the group stage.



Now back in Ghana, the team has turned its attention to the Premier League and will be in action in midweek when they take on Bechem United on Thursday, February 25, 2021.



Ahead of the game, the club has been weakened with a suspension to poster boy Kwame Opoku.

The prolific striker has accumulated three yellow cards and as a result, will miss one match according to Article 28(1)(e) of the GFA Premier League Regulations (2019).



The match between Asante Kotoko and Bechem United has been scheduled to be played at the Accra Sports Stadium and will kick-off at 18:00GMT.