Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala secures spot in Uganda squad to face Black Stars

Kotoko striker, Steven Mukwala

Asante Kotoko forward Steven Dese Mukwala has been included in coach Paul Put's 26-man squad for the upcoming international friendly matches against Comoros and Ghana later this month.

The Cranes of Uganda are set to face Comoros before clashing with Ghana's Black Stars on March 26, 2024, in Morocco.



These friendly fixtures are vital for the Uganda Cranes' preparation ahead of a packed international schedule in 2024, including AFCON 2025 qualifiers and the resumption of the FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.



Mukwala, a crucial figure for Asante Kotoko in the current Ghana Premier League season, has earned his spot in the national team.

The 24-year-old forward, serving as Asante Kotoko's top goal-scorer, has notched eight goals and provided one assist in 17 Ghana Premier League matches. Mukwala's impressive form for Kotoko has contributed significantly to the team's performance in the Ghana Premier League as they currently sit second on the table.



As Mukwala prepares to depart from Asante Kotoko at the end of the season, his inclusion in the Uganda Cranes squad reflects his consistent goal-scoring prowess and the impact he can bring to the national team.



The upcoming friendlies provide an opportunity for Mukwala to showcase his skills on the international stage and contribute to Uganda's preparations for important competitions in the coming months.