Kotoko supporter gifts players GH¢10K for comeback win over Legon Cities

A staunch Asante Kotoko supporter has rewarded players of the club with 10,000 Ghana Cedis for their comeback win over Legon Cities on Saturday.

The fan, whose name was not mentioned, met the players in the bus on their way to Kumasi after coming from behind to win 3-1 against Legon Cities on Saturday in match week 12 of the 2013/24 Ghana Premier League.



The joyous moment was captured by the club and shared on their YouTube channel two days after the game. He said it is an appreciation of the marvelous work to put in to win the game.



Nasiru Moro gave Legon Cities the lead but an own goal from Mohammed Suleman levelled the score for the Porcupine Warriors.

Steven Mukwala then gave Asante Kotoko the lead with a finish from a Richmond Lamptey assist before substitute Isaac Oppong made it 3-1 with a late goal to wrap up the scoring.



