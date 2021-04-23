Kotoko talisman Fabio Gama reveals difference between the GPL and Brazilian football

Fabio Gama with his son during a radio interview

Kotoko talisman Fabio Gama has revealed the difference between the Ghana Premier League and football in Brazilian.

According to the Brazilian playmaker, there is a lot of quality in the South American country compared to the West African nation.



"The difference between Ghana and Brazil football is that there is so much quality in Brazil. What I have realized in Ghana football is that the players fight throughout the game," Gama told Pure FM Sports.



The 28-year-old joined the Porcupine Warriors at the start of the season and has already settled in, playing a key role in the team.

Gama had a slow start to his career in Ghana, but has now scored twice and created two assists in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



The nimble-footed player missed the game against Berekum Chelsea in midweek through suspension but returns for the match against Medeama.



Fabio Gama is expected to help the Reds return to winning ways on Saturday.