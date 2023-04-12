Kotoko team made up of average players - Godwin Ablordey

Asante Kotoko SC

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Godwin Ablordey has described the Porcupine Warriors as an average team in the ongoing 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League season.

According to Godwin Ablordey, the current Asante Kotoko team is just like any of the average teams in the league because they lack special players who can influence games.



He, however, stated that he will not blame Asante Kotoko alone for not having quality players because the Ghana Premier League in general lacks quality players.



"Asante Kotoko is just like any average team as in the GPL. They (Kotoko) have no special quality players like they used to have in the past such as Stephen Oduro, Jordan, and the rest. I won't blame the current management for recruiting these average players because the league itself lacks quality."



"Most of the players playing in the other clubs are average ones unlike during our time when most of the players were in the senior national teams. If Kotoko really wants o recruit quality, they need to scout outside the shores of Ghana and that is costly."

"The fans however must support the team financially by attending matches so management can recruit the kind of quality they ( supporters) are craving for. I'm sorry to say this, but none of the current Kotoko crop of players would have gotten a place in our team during our playing days," Godwin Ablordey said on Kumasi-based Akoma FM.



Asante Kotoko are currently 5th on the 2022/2023 betPawa Premier League table with 39 points after 25 games.



