Kotoko terminates contract of Abdul Fatawu Safiu just 3 weeks after signing the forward

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have announced that they have terminated their contract with attacker Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

The decision has been taken just 3 weeks after the player was signed to augment the squad of the Kumasi-based club.



In a club statement on Monday, February 5, it said the termination of the contract is as a result of a medical issue.



“Asante Kotoko can confirm that it has relieved forward, Abdul Fatawu Safiu due to medical reasons. Asante Kotoko entered into an employment contract with the player in order to meet registration deadlines as announced by the Ghana Football Association, and had to ensure that the player undergoes the pre-competition medical assessment which is the basic and compulsory requirement by the GFA.

“This medical assessment was duly done awaiting further tests. The further assessment by the club’s medical team revealed other health-related issues which could rule him out for a long period. The club, after being informed about the situation, concluded that continuing an employment contract with the player would not be of full benefit to both parties - the club and the player. Details of the specific medical condition have been clearly communicated to the player,” the club statement from Asante Kotoko said.



The statement further disclosed that the GFA has rejected the registration of Abdul Fatawu Safiu and hence, keeping him at the club will not be in the best interest of both parties.