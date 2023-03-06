Kotoko to assess coach Seydou Zerbo's at the end of season

Coach Seydou Zerbo

The first vice chairman of Asante Kotoko's National Circles Council, Nana Kwame Dankwah has indicated that the club will not hesitate to fire head coach Seydou Zerbo if the need arises.

However, he has noted that a decision on the fate of the gaffer will only be taken after his performance is given a proper assessment.



“Let's review coach Zerbo performance if there is no improvement in his performance we must let him go,” the first vice chairman of the Asante Kotoko NCC said.



Meanwhile, Nana Kwame Dankwa has apologized on behalf of the supporter's leadership of the club for the defeat to Hearts of Oak on Sunday evening.

“We apologise to our fans for not winning over Hearts of Oak yesterday,” Nana Kwame Dankwah stressed.



He further bemoaned, “Organization was not at its best in this year's edition president cup.”



The defeat to Hearts of Oak on Sunday did not only see Asante Kotoko miss out on winning the 2023 President’s Cup but the Kumasi-based club also lost three points to their bitterest rivals in Week 20 of the Ghana Premier League season.