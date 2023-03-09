Kotoko to miss services of bereaved head coach during FC Samartex match

Seydou Zerbo, Kotoko Head Coach

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Seydou Zerbo will not be in the dugout later this month when the team takes on FC Samartex in the Ghana Premier League.

The coach is travelling to Burkina Faso after losing his 10-year-old son due to complications after heart surgery.



In a communique from Asante Kotoko on Wednesday, it said it has granted the coach permission to go back to his home country to mourn his deceased son.



“Asante Kotoko management has granted Coach Seydou Zerbo a two-weeks off-duty after losing his son Zerbo Faical Mamadou on Tuesday evening in Burkina Faso.

“The Head Coach will head to Burkina Faso today from the Kotoka International Airport,” the club statement from Asante Kotoko indicated.



It added, “Coach Zerbo will miss our away game to Samatex FC later this month.”



While entreating fans of the club to remember the coach in prayers, Asante Kotoko have revealed that assistant coach Orlando Wellington will be in charge in the absence of the Head Coach.