Kotoko to sign partnership deal with StarTimes - Commercial Manager reveals

Kotoko are close to signing a deal with StarTimes

Asante Kotoko are set to sign a partnership deal with StarTimes for streaming of their games worldwide, Commercial Manager, Eric Amoako Twum disclosed to Kumasi based Otec FM.

The new management of the porcupine warriors is believed to have hit the ground running having announced that the club is set to announce a partnership deal with an English Premier League side.



The Ghana Premier League giants on Tuesday unveiled their new management under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah.



The eight-member management team was outdoored at a ceremony in Kumasi, and will be working for the next three years with the former GFA Presidential candidate.

The new team has been tasked to transform the club into one of the best on the continent and in the doing that, the commercial manager of the Kumasi based club has shared that they will soon announce partnership deal with StarTimes for streaming of their games worldwide.



"Streaming live games in this era are very important and possible because of technology. It's our plan to sign an agreement with StarTimes to give opportunity for those outside Ghana to watch our matches on their phones" he said.



"That is also an avenue to generate some revenue for the team and the partners, but we will first engage the GFA for a possible approval following the current arrangement between them" He added