Kotoko to unleash teen sensation Andy Kumi Francis on Bechem United

Asante Kotoko forward, Andy Kumi Francis

Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Bareto is likely to hand starting berth to teenage sensation Andy Kumi Francis when they face Bechem United.

The Porcupine Warriors will play host to the Hunters in an outstanding Ghana Premier League encounter on Wednesday.



Ahead of the game, it has been reported that the Portuguese trainer will start the enterprising forward who joined the Kumasi-based club in the just-ended transfer window from Unistar Academy.

Having being named in the club's matchday squad in the past, he is in line to start against Bechem United according to sources.



The clubs are in a haunt to find a replacement for Kwame Poku who joined USM Algiers this window and the coach believes the youngster can fill the void.