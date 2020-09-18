Kotoko to unveil three players stars next week

Latif Anabila is set to join Kotoko

Kotoko are set to unveil Emmanuel Keyeke, Latif Anabila and Yusif Mubarik as their new signings.

The three players have completed deals with the Ghanaian giants pending an official announcement.



A special unveiling ceremony will be held next Friday where they will be shown to the public.



Keyeke, one of the highly-rated midfielders in the Ghana Premier League will be joining the Porcupine Warriors from Karela United with Anabila and Mubarik also joining the club from city rivals Ashanti Gold.



Mubarik comes in to fill a void left by Empem Dacosta who crossed boundaries to Ashanti Gold.

Kotoko have been quiet in the transfer window despite reportedly offloading several players.



The Ghana Premier League record holders lost top man Songne Yacouba after the player refused to renew his contract with the Club with the Burkinabe international joining Tanzanian side Young Africans.



Coach Maxwell Konadu is said to have omitted the likes of Kelvin Andoh, Maxwell Baakoh and Sam Adams from his squad ahead of the new season hence will need to find replacements.



Meanwhile the Reds are still negotiating a deal with Medeama to make Justice Blay’s move permanent after the player impressed on loan at the Club.

