Kotoko two-goal hero Emmanuel Gyamfi bags MVP in Ebusua Dwarfs comeback win

Asante Kotoko winger, Emmanuel Gyamfi

Asante Kotoko skipper Emmanuel Gyamfi was crowned Man of the Match as the giants defeated Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

The winger scored a goal in each half to propel his team to another victory at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.



Gyamfi, who seems to have rediscovered his form, pulled the equalizer for the side with a thumping header.



He was again on hand to capitalize on a goalkeeping howler from Issah Razak to steal victory for the Porcupine Warriors.

Gyamfi has now scored three goals in 4 matches for Kotoko this season.



The record Ghana Premier League winners are now four points clear at the top of the table.