Kotoko two-goal hero Emmanuel Gyamfi bags MVP in Ebusua Dwarfs comeback win

Thu, 13 May 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Asante Kotoko skipper Emmanuel Gyamfi was crowned Man of the Match as the giants defeated Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
The winger scored a goal in each half to propel his team to another victory at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.
Gyamfi, who seems to have rediscovered his form, pulled the equalizer for the side with a thumping header.
He was again on hand to capitalize on a goalkeeping howler from Issah Razak to steal victory for the Porcupine Warriors.
Gyamfi has now scored three goals in 4 matches for Kotoko this season.
The record Ghana Premier League winners are now four points clear at the top of the table.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Related Articles:
- ArthurLegacy Sports signs on Asante Kotoko striker Francis Andy Kumi
- Watch highlights as Legon Cities come from behind to beat Liberty Professionals 2-1
- Watch Ibrahim Salifu's solo goal against Bechem United
- We want to win more matches – Legon Cities Jonah Attuquaye on relegation battle
- I'm ready to extend my Kotoko contract – Abdul Ganiyu
- Read all related articles