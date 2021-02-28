Kotoko vs Hearts- Five things we learned

Both sides missed a penalty in the game to draw goalless

The two teams ended the game goalless but it was not without action. Kotoko missed a penalty in the first half and Hearts did the same in the second half.

Here are the five things we learned:



Playing a super clash without fans is weird



For one month, no Ghana Premier League game will allow fans to watch. It affected the game between the two Ghanaian giants today and it was quite weird as a game of this magnitude usually attracts a full crowd. Hopefully, the return leg brings a different story.



Players nervy throughout



A number of mistakes were committed by both defenses on the day. An early penalty went to Kotoko and one went to Hearts in the second half which were both saved. Also, Kotoko players struggled to string some good passes together.



Hearts can be a dominant force

Despite going through a number of bad situations during the week, Hearts of Oak managed to put up an incredible display on Sunday. Under interim coach Samuel Nii Noi, the Phobians created a number of chances and dominated their opponents in possession. Samuel Boadu will have a good side to coach.



Kotoko need to find the right midfield pair



Kotoko decided to go with Anabila and Sarkodie at the base of midfield which did not go to plan. Sarkodie was mostly anonymous allowing Hearts of Oak to dominate. The introduction of Mudasiru brought some spark but it was not enough to get a goal for Kotoko. Johnson Smith will have a decision to make.



Fabio Gama well adjusted to the league



After setting up Kwame Opoku for the penalty, Fabio Gama struggled to create opportunities in the first half. The second half was a different story. The Brazilian ran at the opposition defence a lot and was good defensively. Tackling and aggressiveness did not scare him.